Cyrus Pattinson TKO’s Chris Jenkins in ninth round to lift International belt

Parviz Iskenderov

NXTGEN

Cyrus Pattinson (6-0, 4 KOs) came out victorious and improved his unbeaten record when he faced Chris Jenkins (23-7-3, 8 KOs) in the main event at Utilita Arena in Newcastle, England on Saturday, March 18. The pair battled it out for the vacant WBA International welterweight title live stream on DAZN.

The scheduled for ten rounds bout didn’t go the full distance. Newcastle-born former Team GB member defeated his opponent from Swansea, Wales via TKO after the latter’s corner threw in the towel. The fight ended at 1 minute and 34 seconds into the ninth round.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, March 19.

