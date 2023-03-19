Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr (32-3-1, 15 KOs) and Mercito Gesta (33-3-3, 17 KOs) battle it out in the main event live stream from Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, CA on Saturday, March 18. The contest features South El Monte, California-born former IBF super featherweight champion up against former world title challenger from Labogon, Mandaue, Philippines. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds bout at lightweight. In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, March 19.

Advertisements

In the ten-round co-main, Oscar Duarte (24-1-1, 19 KOs) of Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico and Alex Martin (18-4, 6 KOs) of Chicago, Illinois duel at lightweight. Also on the card, Eric Tudor (7-0, 6 KOs) of Hollywood, Florida and Damoni Cato-Cain (7-0-1, 6 KOs) of Oakland, California meet in an eight-rounder at super welterweight. As well, Patricio Manuel (1-0) of Santa Monica, California faces Hien Huynh (1-1) of Saint Louis, Missouri in a four-rounder at super featherweight.

Plus, Dalis Kaleiopu (3-0, 3 KOs) of Waianae, Hawaii takes on Jonathan Perez (40-34, 32 KOs) of Barranquilla, Colombia in a four-rounder at super featherweight. In addition, San Diego, California-based Mexico’s Jorge Chavez (4-0, 3 KOs) goes up against Bryan Perez (12-16-1, 11 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua in a four-round at featherweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Joseph Diaz Jr vs Mercito Gesta

United States

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, March 18

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Prelims: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Sunday, March 19

Time: 11 am AEDT

Prelims: 10 am AEDT

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Diaz vs Gesta from practically anywhere.

Diaz vs Gesta fight card

Get Diaz vs Gesta full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Joseph Diaz Jr vs. Mercito Gesta, 12 rounds, lightweight

Oscar Duarte vs. Alex Martin, 10 rounds, lightweight

Eric Tudor vs. Damoni Cato-Cain, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Jorge Chavez vs. Bryan Perez, 4 rounds, featherweight

Dalis Kaleiopu vs. Jonathan Perez, 4 rounds, super featherweight

Patricio Manuel vs. Hien Huynh, 4 rounds, super featherweight

Joseph Diaz Jr vs Mercito Gesta results