Boxing

Diaz vs Gesta results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Stream Joseph Diaz Jr vs Mercito Gesta results live from Long Beach
Joseph Diaz Jr vs Mercito Gesta faceoff | Golden Boy / Cris Esqueda

Golden Boy Fight Night

Joseph “JoJo” Diaz Jr (32-3-1, 15 KOs) and Mercito Gesta (33-3-3, 17 KOs) battle it out in the main event live stream from Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, CA on Saturday, March 18. The contest features South El Monte, California-born former IBF super featherweight champion up against former world title challenger from Labogon, Mandaue, Philippines. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds bout at lightweight. In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, March 19.

In the ten-round co-main, Oscar Duarte (24-1-1, 19 KOs) of Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico and Alex Martin (18-4, 6 KOs) of Chicago, Illinois duel at lightweight. Also on the card, Eric Tudor (7-0, 6 KOs) of Hollywood, Florida and Damoni Cato-Cain (7-0-1, 6 KOs) of Oakland, California meet in an eight-rounder at super welterweight. As well, Patricio Manuel (1-0) of Santa Monica, California faces Hien Huynh (1-1) of Saint Louis, Missouri in a four-rounder at super featherweight.

Plus, Dalis Kaleiopu (3-0, 3 KOs) of Waianae, Hawaii takes on Jonathan Perez (40-34, 32 KOs) of Barranquilla, Colombia in a four-rounder at super featherweight. In addition, San Diego, California-based Mexico’s Jorge Chavez (4-0, 3 KOs) goes up against Bryan Perez (12-16-1, 11 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua in a four-round at featherweight. The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Joseph Diaz Jr vs Mercito Gesta

United States

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, March 18
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
Prelims: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Sunday, March 19
Time: 11 am AEDT
Prelims: 10 am AEDT

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Diaz vs Gesta from practically anywhere.

Sign up for DAZN

Diaz vs Gesta fight card

Get Diaz vs Gesta full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

  • Joseph Diaz Jr vs. Mercito Gesta, 12 rounds, lightweight
  • Oscar Duarte vs. Alex Martin, 10 rounds, lightweight
  • Eric Tudor vs. Damoni Cato-Cain, 8 rounds, super welterweight
  • Jorge Chavez vs. Bryan Perez, 4 rounds, featherweight
  • Dalis Kaleiopu vs. Jonathan Perez, 4 rounds, super featherweight
  • Patricio Manuel vs. Hien Huynh, 4 rounds, super featherweight

Joseph Diaz Jr vs Mercito Gesta results

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

BoxingNewsResults

Latest

In Case You Missed It

