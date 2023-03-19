Search
Gunnar Nelson submits Bryan Barberena in first round at UFC 286

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3

Iceland’s Gunnar Nelson (19-5-1) defeated Bryan Barberena (18-10) of the United States via armbar, when the pair squared off at UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 live from The O2 Arena in London on Saturday, March 18. The scheduled for three rounds welterweight bout was stopped at 4 minutes and 51 seconds into the opening round.

