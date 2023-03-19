Stream UFC 286 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 286 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 286 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 286 live on Kayo
Search
Stream UFC 286 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 286 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 286 live on Kayo
Stream UFC 286 live on Kayo
UFC

Jack Shore submits Makwan Amirkhani in second round at UFC 286

Parviz Iskenderov

UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3

Jack Shore (17-1) came out victorious when he faced Makwan Amirkhani (17-9) on the top of preliminary card at UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 live from The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, March 18. The Wales’ fighter claimed the victory against his opponent from Finland via rear-naked choke. The welterweight bout ended at 2 minutes and 27 seconds into the second round follow the tap.

Advertisements

MMA fans can watch UFC live on pay-per-view on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, March 19.

Get UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 full fight card results.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsResultsUFC

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097