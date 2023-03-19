Jack Shore submits Makwan Amirkhani in second round at UFC 286

Jack Shore (17-1) came out victorious when he faced Makwan Amirkhani (17-9) on the top of preliminary card at UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 live from The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, March 18. The Wales’ fighter claimed the victory against his opponent from Finland via rear-naked choke. The welterweight bout ended at 2 minutes and 27 seconds into the second round follow the tap.

Jack Shore makes his featherweight debut in style ? #UFC286 pic.twitter.com/ACYLIa257i — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 18, 2023

MMA fans can watch UFC live on pay-per-view on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, March 19.

