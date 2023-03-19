Jake Hadley secured his second win in a row when he faced Malcolm Gordon at UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 live from The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, March 18. The scheduled for three rounds bout ended at 1 minute and 1 second into the opening round after the representative of the country-host dropped his opponent from Canada to the canvas with left body shot followed by a series of hammer fists.

Advertisements

MMA fans can watch UFC live on pay-per-view on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, March 19.

Get UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 full fight card results.