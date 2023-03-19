Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman battled it out in the main event of UFC 286 live on pay-per-view from The O2 Arena in London on Saturday, March 18. The contest featured the current welterweight champion of England making his first title defense against former champion of Nigeria.

The pair squared off in the championship rematch, which was also their trilogy fight. Usman won their first non-title bout in December 2015 by unanimous decision. Edwards took the revenge and claimed the belt via head-kick KO in the fifth round in August 2022.

The scheduled for five rounds third clash went the full distance. In the end, one judge scored the fight 47-47, while two other judges had it 48-46 in favor of the defending champion.

With the victory by majority decision, Leon Edwards, who got a point deducted for grabbing the fence in Round 3, retained his title and improved to 21-3. Kamaru Usman failed his attempt to reclaim the crown and dropped to 20-3.

Check out Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman 3 full fight video highlights below.

Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for USA, Australia or Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.

Edwards vs Usman 3 full fight video highlights

Kamaru Usman makes his Octagon walk.

Here comes Leon Edwards.

Fight time.

THE GRUDGE MATCH IS ABOUT TO GO DOWN ? #UFC286 pic.twitter.com/ScRd6pnVrR — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) March 18, 2023

???? ???



No glove touch needed for this one! Let's settle it once and for all! ?#UFC286 pic.twitter.com/KKAec2FYeD — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) March 18, 2023

Round 1.

Patada al cuerpo… que lastima y también distrae #UFC286 pic.twitter.com/YELNo1s1Dz — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) March 18, 2023

Round 2.

El contragolpe siendo efectivo para Edwards #UFC286 pic.twitter.com/FfD2OSItsz — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) March 18, 2023

Round 3.

Un punto de castigo para Edwards por agarrar la reja #UFC286 pic.twitter.com/wCbukgX033 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) March 18, 2023

Round 4.

Sigue Leon constante con patadas al abdomen y piernas #UFC286 pic.twitter.com/znw2slYENl — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) March 18, 2023

Into the fifth and final round we go! ?



How are you scoring so far? #UFC286 pic.twitter.com/wrJu7jmb2s — UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) March 18, 2023

Round 5.

2??5?? minutes in the books!



Drop those scorecards NOW ? #UFC286 pic.twitter.com/zPXEkDIpEC — UFC (@ufc) March 19, 2023

Verdict.

Kamaru Usman post-fight interview.

As the changing of the guard is completed, @Usman84kg pays his respects to Leon Edwards ? #UFC286 pic.twitter.com/3BBZLCT6Hf — UFC (@ufc) March 19, 2023

Leon Edwards post-fight interview.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, March 19.

