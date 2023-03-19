Search
Mercito Gesta takes split decision against Joseph Diaz

Parviz Iskenderov
Golden Boy Fight Night

Mercito Gesta (34-3-3, 17 KOs) came out with the win when he faced Joseph Diaz Jr (32-4-1, 15 KOs) in the main event live on DAZN from Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, CA on Saturday, March 18. Former world title challenger from Labogon, Mandaue, Philippines took the victory over South El Monte, California-born former IBF super featherweight champion by split decision.

After 10 rounds at super lightweight, one judge scored the fight 97-93 in favor of Diaz, while two other judges gave 99-91 and 98-92 to Gesta.

“I feel great about the outcome,” said Mercito Gesta. “We had our game plan and I listened to my corner. It was a close fight. With Coach Marvin Somodio, I have learned that I can move around a lot more and I am excited to have another full training camp with him. If I were to choose my next opponent, I want William “El Camaron” Zepeda next.”

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, March 19.

Get Diaz vs Gesta full fight card results.

