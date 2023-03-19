Stream UFC 286 live on Kayo
UFC

Muhammad Mokaev submits Jafel Filho in third round at UFC 286

Parviz Iskenderov
UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3

Muhammad Mokaev (10-0) came out on top when he faced Jafel Filho (14-3) at UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 live from The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, March 18. No. 12-ranked flyweight claimed the victory via neck crank at 4 minutes and 32 seconds into the third round.

MMA fans can watch UFC live on pay-per-view on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, March 19.

Get UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 full fight card results.

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links.

