Muhammad Mokaev submits Jafel Filho in third round at UFC 286

Muhammad Mokaev (10-0) came out on top when he faced Jafel Filho (14-3) at UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 live from The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, March 18. No. 12-ranked flyweight claimed the victory via neck crank at 4 minutes and 32 seconds into the third round.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, March 19.

