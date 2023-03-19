Search
Boxing

Solomon Dacres stops Robert Ismay in second round to land English title

Parviz Iskenderov
Solomon Dacres stops Robert Ismay in second round
Solomon Dacres victorious over Robert Ismay | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Pattinson vs Jenkins

Solomon Dacres (6-0, 2 KO) improved his unbeaten record and handed Robert Ismay (11-1, 4 KOs) his first career defeat when the pair squared off at Utilita Arena in Newcastle, England on Saturday, March 18. The bout was featured on the card topped by Cyrus Pattinson vs Chris Jenkins live stream on DAZN.

Advertisements

The scheduled for ten rounds clash, with the vacant English heavyweight title on the line, ended in favor of the native of Warley, West Midlands, who claimed the victory against local fighter via TKO. The referee stepped in to call it a day at 2 minutes and 4 seconds into the second round following a series of heavy unanswered punches.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, March 19.

Get Pattinson vs Jenkins full fight card results.

Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsResults

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097