Solomon Dacres (6-0, 2 KO) improved his unbeaten record and handed Robert Ismay (11-1, 4 KOs) his first career defeat when the pair squared off at Utilita Arena in Newcastle, England on Saturday, March 18. The bout was featured on the card topped by Cyrus Pattinson vs Chris Jenkins live stream on DAZN.

The scheduled for ten rounds clash, with the vacant English heavyweight title on the line, ended in favor of the native of Warley, West Midlands, who claimed the victory against local fighter via TKO. The referee stepped in to call it a day at 2 minutes and 4 seconds into the second round following a series of heavy unanswered punches.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, March 19.

