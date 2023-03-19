Yanal Ashmoz (7-0) came out on top when he faced Sam Patterson (10-2-1) at UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 live from The O2 Arena in London, England on Saturday, March 18. The scheduled for three rounds lightweight bout ended at 1 minute and 15 seconds into the opening round after the Israeli fighter caught his opponent’s leg and dropped the representative of the country-host with a big overhand right followed by left hook and a barrage of punches.

Advertisements

MMA fans can watch UFC live on pay-per-view on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, March 19.

Get UFC 286: Edwards vs Usman 3 full fight card results.