David Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) and Caleb Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) battle it out in the main event at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25. The contest features undefeated former two-time WBC super middleweight champion of Phoenix, Arizona defending his interim WBC belt against Las Vegas-based former IBF titleholder. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout live on pay-per-view. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

The date when David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant airs live in Australia is Sunday, March 26.

The co-main event pits unbeaten Jesus Alejandro Ramos (19-0, 15 KOs) of Casa Grande, Arizona and Joey Spencer (16-0, 10 KOs) of Grand Blanc, Michigan in a ten-rounder at super welterweight. Also on the PPV undercard, Chris Colber (16-1, 6 KOs) of Brooklyn, NY faces off Los Mochis, Mexico-born, Renton, Washington-based Jose Valenzuela (12-1, 8 KOs) in a ten-rounder at lightweight. Kicking off the action, Ontario, Canada native Cody Crowley (21-0, 9 KOs) takes on Gettysburg, Pennsylvania-born Abel Ramos (27-5-2, 21 KOs) in a ten-rounder at welterweight.

Among Benavidez vs Plant undercard bouts, Kevin Gonzalez (25-0-1, 13 KOs) of Culiacan, Mexico meets Jose Sanmartin (34-6-1, 21 KOs) of Barranquilla, Colombia in a ten-rounder at super bantamweight. As well, Cuba’s Orestes Velazquez (6-0, 6 KOs), residing in Miami, FL, goes up against Marcelino Nicolas Lopez (37-2-1, 22 KOs) of Arribenos, Buenos Aires, Argentina in a ten-rounder at super lightweight. In addition, Demler Zamora (10-0, 8 KOs) of Las Vegas and Jesus Abel Ibarra (15-0, 7 KOs) of Apache Junction, Arizona duel in an eight-rounder at super featherweight. The full fight card can be found below.

Benavidez vs Plant tickets

David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, March 25 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas are on sale.

Benavidez vs Plant tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

How to watch David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant in USA

Boxing fans the United States can watch David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant live stream on Showtime PPV. The date is Saturday, March 25. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately midnight / 9 pm PT.

How to watch David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant in Australia & other countries

Boxing fans in Australia can watch David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, March 26. The start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 3 pm AEDT.

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Benavidez vs Plant from practically anywhere.

Benavidez vs Plant Fight Week schedule of events

A number of events has been scheduled for Benavidez vs Plant Fight Week leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the boxing ring. The list of events can be found below. Date and time are local (PT).

Wednesday, March 22

Benavidez vs Plant media workout is on Wednesday, March 22 at MGM Grand Casino Floor (next to TAP and the Bet MGM Sports Book). The start time is 1 pm PT. The list of participants includes, Abel Ramos, Jesus Ramos, Cody Crowley, Chris Colbert, Caleb Plant, Joey Spencer, Jose Valenzuela and David Benavidez. Live stream is available on Showtime Sports channel on YouTube.

Thursday, March 23

The final Benavidez vs Plant pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, March 23 at KA Theatre, MGM Grand. The start time is 12 pm PT. Live stream is available on Showtime Sports channel on YouTube.

Friday, March 24

The official Benavidez vs Plant weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, March 24 at KA Theatre, MGM Grand. The start time is 1 pm PT. Live stream is available on Showtime Sports channel on YouTube.

Saturday, March 25

Benavidez vs Plant fight date is on Saturday, March 25. The location is MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Doors open and the first fight begins at 4 pm PT. Benavidez vs Plant telecast on Showtime begins at 6 pm PT.

The post-fight press conference follows the event as the action inside the boxing ring concludes. Live stream is available on Showtime Sports channel on YouTube.

Benavidez vs Plant fight card

The current Benavidez vs Plant lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Main card

David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Benavidez’s interim WBC super middleweight title

Jesus Alejandro Ramos vs. Joey Spencer, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Chris Colbert vs. Jose Valenzuela, 10 rounds, lightweight

Cody Crowley vs. Abel Ramos, 10 rounds, welterweight

Undercard

Kevin Gonzalez vs. Jose Sanmartin, 10 rounds, super bantamweight

Orestes Velazquez vs. Marcelino Nicolas Lopez, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Demler Zamora vs. Jesus Abel Ibarra, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Daniel Blancas vs. Nicholas Molina, 6 rounds, super middleweight

Dorian Mark Khan Jr vs. TBA, 4 rounds, super featherweight

Robert Meriwether III vs. Jesus Ramon Perez, 4 rounds, super featherweight