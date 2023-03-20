A full lineup of undercard action has been announced for Anthony Joshua’s ring return against Jermaine Franklin on Saturday, April 1 at The O2 in London, England. Among the bouts live on DAZN, Fabio Wardley goes up against Michael Polite Coffie in a ten-rounder at heavyweight.

Undefeated Fabio Wardley (15-0, 14 KOs) of Ipswich was in action last November at Wembley Arena in London, where he stopped Nathan Gorman in the third round to land the vacant British heavyweight title. Bronx, New York-born Polite-Coffie (13-3, 10 KOs) last fought in April at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where he was defeated by Gurgen Hovhannisyan via sixth-round RTD.

Also joining Joshua vs Franklin undercard, Milwaukee, Wisconsin-born Austin Williams (13-0 9 KOs) goes up against River Wilson-Bent (14-2-1, 6 KOs) of Coventry in a ten-rounder at middleweight. As well, Campbell Hatton (10-0, 3 KOs) of Hyde faces off Louis Fielding (10-7, 1 KOs) of Tamworth in an eight-rounder at lightweight. Plus, Essex’s John Hedges (7-0 2 KOs) meets Daniel Bocianski (11-2, 2 KOs) of Nowy Sacz, Poland in an eight-rounder at light heavyweight.

In the main event, British former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) takes on Jermaine Franklin (21-1, 14 KOs) of Saginaw, Michigan-born. In addition, previously announced Italy’s Matteo Signani (32-6-3, 12 KOs) defends his European middleweight title against undefeated Wokingham’s former British and Commonwealth champion Felix Cash (16-0, 10 KOs).

The bout between Craig Richards and Ricards Bolotniks has once again been cancelled. Richards was forced to withdraw after suffering hand injury. The pair was originally set to battle it out in November 2022 in Wembley. The bout fell off after former world title challenger withdrew with illness during fight week.

The current Joshua vs Franklin lineup can be found below. In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, April 2.

Joshua vs Franklin fight card

Anthony Joshua vs. Jermaine Franklin, 12 rounds, heavyweight

Matteo Signani vs. Felix Cash, 12 rounds, middleweight – Signani’s EBU European middleweight title

Fabio Wardley vs. Michael Polite Coffie, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Austin Williams vs. River Wilson-Bent, 10 rounds, middleweight

Campbell Hatton vs. Louis Fielding, 8 rounds, lightweight

John Hedges vs. Daniel Bocianski, 8 rounds, light heavyweight