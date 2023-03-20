Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron launch press conference

Undefeated undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor (22-0, 6 KOs) looks to become a two-weight undisputed champion when she challenges Northampton, England’s unbeaten undisputed super lightweight champion Chantelle Cameron (17-0, 8 KOs) in front of her home country crowd at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday, May 20. Ahead of their ten-round bout live on DAZN, the fighters host a launch press conference, where they preview their matchup and come face to face for the first time.

In Australia, Taylor vs Cameron airs live on Sunday, May 21.