Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship makes its debut in Norfolk, VA on Friday, March 24 with BKFC 39: Barnett vs Alvarez taking place at Norfolk Scope Arena. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with two titles contested in the headliner of the show. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, March 25.

In the main event, Reggie Barnett Jr (8-2) of Chesapeake, VA defends his BKFC bantamweight title against Daniel Alvarez (1-0) of San Diego, CA. The latter took the fight on a short notice replacing initially announced challenger Gustaf Cedermalm (1-0) of Sweden.

In the co-main event, Britain Hart (6-3) of Bedford, Virginia defends her BKFC strawweight title against Jenny “Savage” Clausius (3-1) of Clarksville, TN in the rematch. Hart won their first fight in July 2021 via third-round stoppage. The full lineup can be found below.

BKFC 39 Norfolk tickets

BKFC 39: Barnett vs Alvarez tickets to witness all the action on Friday, March 24 at Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA are on sale.

BKFC 39 tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats, StubHub and TicketNetwork.

How to watch BKFC 39: Barnett vs Alvarez in USA

Bare knuckle boxing fans in the United States can watch BKFC 39: Barnett vs Alvarez live stream on FITE. The date is Friday, March 24. The start time is scheduled for 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

The preliminary card begins at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

How to watch BKFC 39: Barnett vs Alvarez in UK and Australia

Bare knuckle boxing fans in the United Kingdom and Australia can watch BKFC 39: Barnett vs Alvarez live stream on FITE. The date is Saturday, March 25. The start time is scheduled for 1 am GMT / 12 pm AEDT.

The preliminary card begins at 12 am GMT / 11 am AEDT.

BKFC 39 fight card

The current BKFC 39: Barnett vs Alvarez fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Reggie Barnett Jr vs. Daniel Alvarez – Barnett’s BKFC bantamweight title

Britain Hart vs. Jenny Clausius – Hart’s BKFC women’s strawweight title

Dustin Pague vs. James Dennis

Dimitri Angelini vs. Will Worley

Brian Maxwell vs. Dan Bunyan

Stanislav Grosu vs. Quartus Stitt

David Simpson vs. Jay Jackson

Kasim Ruffin vs. Trai Santos

Prelims

Zach Calmus vs. Michael Furnier

Kyle Wright vs. Pat Casey

Cody Jenkins vs. Anthony Foye