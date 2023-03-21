Jose Ramirez (27-1, 17 KOs) and Richard Commey (30-4-1, 27 KOs) battle it out in the main event at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California on Saturday, March 25. The contest features Avenal, California’s former unified light welterweight champion up against former lightweight titleholder from Accra, Ghana. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds bout at super lightweight. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

The date when Ramirez vs Commey airs live in Australia is Sunday, March 26.

In the co-main event, Seniesa Estrada and Tina Rupprecht meet in a ten-round minimumweight championship unification. Estrada (23-0, 9 KOs) from East Los Angeles, California brings to the ring her WBA title. Rupprecht (12-0-1, 3 KOs) from Augsburg, Germany enters the squared circle holding the WBC belt.

Among Ramirez vs Commey undercard bouts, Raymond Muratalla (16-0, 13 KOs) from Fontana, California takes on Humberto Galindo (14-2-1, 11 KOs) from West Covina, California in a ten-rounder at lightweight. As well, Antonio Mireles (6-0, 6 KOs) of Des Moines, Iowa faces Apia, Samoa-born Patrick Mailata (6-1, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder at heavyweight. Plus, Ricardo Ruvalcaba (7-0-1, 6 KOs) of Ventura, California meets Marco Cardenas (9-7-1, 4 KOs) of Salem, Oregon in a six-rounder at super lightweight.

Also on the undercard, Charlie Sheehy (5-0, 4 KOs) of San Francisco duels California’s Angel Rebollar (6-1, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder at lightweight. In addition, Jessie Guerrero (3-0-1, 3 KOs) of Gilroy, California and Mexico’s Eduardo Alvarez (0-2) faceoff in a four-rounder at flyweight. Rounding up the action, Japan’s Subaru Murata (3-0, 3 KOs) duels Jose Negrete (2-1, 2 KOs) of Hanford, California in a four-rounder at super bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Ramirez vs Commey tickets

Jose Ramirez vs Richard Commey tickets to witness all the action at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California on Saturday, March 25 are on sale.

Ramirez vs Commey tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats and TicketNetwork.

How to watch Jose Ramirez vs Richard Commey in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Jose Ramirez vs Richard Commey live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, March 25. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

How to watch Jose Ramirez vs Richard Commey in Australia & other countries

Jose Ramirez vs Richard Commey live stream in Australia and other countries is yet to be confirmed.

In Australia the event airs live on Sunday, March 26. The start time is scheduled for 1 pm AEDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 2 pm AEDT.

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Ramirez vs Commey from practically anywhere.

Ramirez vs Commey fight card

The current Ramirez vs Commey fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Jose Ramirez vs. Richard Commey, 12 rounds, junior welterweight

Seniesa Estrada vs. Tina Rupprecht, 10 rounds, minimumweight – Estrada’s WBA title, Rupprecht’s WBC title

Undercard

Raymond Muratalla vs. Humberto Galindo, 10 rounds, lightweight

Antonio Mireles vs. Patrick Mailata, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Ricardo Ruvalcaba vs. Marco Cardenas, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Charlie Sheehy vs. Angel Rebollar, 6 rounds, lightweight

Jessie Guerrero vs. Eduardo Alvarez, 4 rounds, flyweight

Subaru Murata vs. Jose Negrete, 4 rounds, super bantamweight