Jose Zepeda (35-3, 27 KOs, 2 NC) and Neeraj Goyat (17-3-2, 7 KOs) battle it out in the main event at Domo Alcalde in Guadalajara, Mexico on Saturday, March 25. The contest features Long Beach, California-born former two-time world title challenger up against a native of Karnal, India. The bout is scheduled for ten rounds at super lightweight. The date when the fight card airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, March 26.

In the ten-round co-main event, Carlos Ocampo (34-2, 22 KOs) of Ensenada, Mexico faces off a yet to be announced opponent. Among Zepeda vs Goyat undercard bouts, Aaron Silva (11-0, 8 KOs) of Monterrey, Mexico and Jaime Lopez (10-8, 4 KOs) of Aguascalientes, Mexico meet in an eight-rounder at super middleweight. As well, Miguel Torres (11-1, 6 KOs) of Guadalajara and Kevin Montiel (6-2-2, 3 KOs) of Mexico City duel in an eight-rounder at super featherweight.

In addition, Guadalajara’s Rafael Espinoza (19-0, 16 KOs) is in a ten-round featherweight action against an opponent to be named shortly. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Jose Zepeda vs Neeraj Goyat in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Jose Zepeda vs Neeraj Goyat live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, March 25. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

How to watch Jose Zepeda vs Neeraj Goyat in UK and Australia

Boxing fans in the UK and Australia can watch Jose Zepeda vs Neeraj Goyat live stream on DAZN. The date is Sunday, March 26. The start time is scheduled for 12 am GMT and 11 am AEDT, respectively.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 3 am GMT / 2 pm AEDT.

Zepeda vs Goyat fight card

The current Zepeda vs Goyat lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Jose Zepeda vs. Neeraj Goyat, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Carlos Ocampo vs. TBA, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Rafael Espinoza vs. TBA, 10 rounds, featherweight

Aaron Silva vs. Jaime Lopez, 8 rounds, super middleweight

Miguel Torres vs. Kevin Montiel, 8 rounds, super featherweight