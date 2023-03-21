The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to San Antonio, TX on Saturday, March 25 with the UFC Fight Night card taking place at AT&T Center. The headline-bout live on ESPN+ is a five-round bantamweight battle between Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

No. 3-ranked Marlon Vera (20-7-1) is looking for his fifth win in a row. In his previous bout last August, a native of Chone, Ecuador scored the fourth-round KO of former two-time champion Dominick Cruz. Prior to that he earned a unanimous decision against Rob Font, KO’d Frankie Edgar in Round 3 and defeated Davey Grant by UD.

Aurora, Colorado-born Cory Sandhagen (15-4) won his previous bout in September 2022 via fourth-round TKO against Song Yadong. Before that No. 5-ranked contender dropped a unanimous decision against former champion Petr Yan in his bid to lift the interim title and suffered the defeat by split decision against former two-time champion T.J. Dillashaw.

The co-main event is a women’s bantamweight clash between Holly Holm and Yana Kunitskaya. Former champion and Albuquerque, New Mexico native, Holm (14-6) is looking to rebound from the defeat by split decision suffered against Ketlen Vieira last May, which snapped her two win-streak. Kunitskaya (14-6, 1 NC) lost her previous bout in July 2021 by TKO in the first-round against Irene Aldana, following a pair of straight victories.

UFC San Antonio 2023 tickets

UFC San Antonio: Vera vs Sandhagen tickets to witness all the action at AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, March 25 are on sale.

In other UFC San Antonio action

Among other main card bouts, Nate Landwehr (16-4) goes up against his fellow-American Austin Lingo (9-1) at featherweight, Andrea Lee (13-6) faces Maycee Barber (11-2) in an all-American contest at women’s flyweight and Alex Perez (24-7) of the United States duels Manel Kape (18-6) of Portugal at flyweight. In addition, Chidi Njokuani (22-8) of the United States meets Albert Duraev (15-4) at middleweight.

Among UFC San Antonio prelims, a pair of featherweight bouts featuring Daniel Pineda (27-14) of the United States up against Tucker Lutz (12-2) of the United State and Steven Peterson (19-10) of the United States versus Lucas Alexander (7-3) of Brazil. As well, Trevin Giles (15-4) squares off against Preston Parsons (10-3) in all-American bout at welterweight, CJ Vergara (10-4-1) of the United States takes on Daniel Da Silva (11-4) of Brazil at flyweight and Manuel Torres (13-2) of Mexico duels Trey Ogden (16-5) of the United States at lightweight.

Plus, Victor Altamirano (11-2) of Mexico battles it out against Vinicius Salvador (14-4) of Brazil at flyweight and Hailey Cowan (7-2) of the United States and Tamires Vidal (7-1) of Brazil faceoff at women’s bantamweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC San Antonio 2023 fight card

The current UFC San Antonio: Vera vs Sandhagen fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen

Holly Holm vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Nate Landwehr vs. Austin Lingo

Andrea Lee vs. Maycee Barber

Alex Perez vs. Manel Kape

Chidi Njokuani vs. Albert Duraev

Preliminary card

Daniel Pineda vs. Tucker Lutz

Steven Peterson vs. Lucas Alexander

Trevin Giles vs. Preston Parsons

C.J. Vergara vs. Daniel da Silva

Manuel Torres vs Trey Ogden

Victor Altamirano vs. Vinicius Salvador

Hailey Cowan vs. Tamires Vidal

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, March 26.