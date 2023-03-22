Search
Antonio Mireles faces Patrick Mailata in new Ramirez vs Commey telecast opener

Antonio Mireles vs Patrick Mailata on March 25 in Fresno, CA
Antonio Mireles | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Ramirez vs Commey: 12-round junior welterweight showdown at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California

The 6-foot-9, 270-pound southpaw Antonio Mireles faces Patrick Mailata on Saturday, March 25 at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. The pair squares off in a six-round heavyweight contest kicking off the ESPN-televised tripleheader topped by the junior welterweight clash between Jose Ramirez and Richard Commey. The co-main event is the minimumweight title unification bout between WBA champion Seniesa Estrada and WBC titleholder Tina Rupprecht.

Mireles (6-0, 6 KOs) is a Mexican-American prospect from Des Moines, Iowa. As an amateur, he won several national tournaments and signed with Top Rank in September 2021. Mireles made his pro debut the following month on the undercard of the Emanuel Navarrete-Joet Gonzalez main event in San Diego. Under the tutelage of Robert Garcia, he has maintained a 100 percent knockout ratio and is coming off a first-round knockout against Eric Perry last November.

Mailata (6-1, 3 KOs) is a Samoan-born prospect who had a decorated amateur career representing New Zealand. Mailata has won two straight since a majority decision loss to Kingsley Ibeh.

The initially announced telecast opener was expected to see Richard Torrez Jr, who was forced to withdraw from his bout against Willie Jake Jr due to injury.

The current Ramirez vs Commey lineup can be found below.

Ramirez vs Commey fight card

Main card

  • Jose Ramirez vs. Richard Commey, 12 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Seniesa Estrada vs. Tina Rupprecht, 10 rounds, minimumweight – Estrada’s WBA title, Rupprecht’s WBC title
  • Antonio Mireles vs. Patrick Mailata, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Undercard

  • Raymond Muratalla vs. Humberto Galindo, 10 rounds, lightweight
  • Ricardo Ruvalcaba vs. Marco Cardenas, 6 rounds, super lightweight
  • Charlie Sheehy vs. Angel Rebollar, 6 rounds, lightweight
  • Jessie Guerrero vs. Eduardo Alvarez, 4 rounds, flyweight
  • Subaru Murata vs. Jose Negrete, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, March 26.

