Knockout artist Christian Mbilli and two-time Ecuadorian Olympian Carlos Gongora square off in the main event live stream from Montreal Casino in Montreal, Canada on Thursday, March 23. The pair battles it out in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout at super middleweight.

Mbilli (22-0, 20 KOs) is a 2016 French Olympian who is inching closer to a world title opportunity. The 27-year-old is coming off an impressive 2022 in which he scored knockout wins over former title challenger Nadjib Mohammedi and DeAndre Ware, along with a decision victory last December over Vaughn Alexander.

Gongora (21-1, 16 KOs) represented Ecuador in the 2008 and 2012 Olympics before turning pro in 2015. In 2020, he scored an upset knockout victory over Ali Akhmedov. He then stopped Christopher Pearson in 2021 before losing a close decision to Lerrone Richards. The 33-year-old southpaw is coming off a fourth-round TKO over Oscar Riojas last August.

How to watch Christian Mbilli vs Carlos Gongora

Boxing fans can watch Christian Mbilli vs Carlos Gongora live stream on ESPN+ in the United States. The date is Thursday, March 23. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

Fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Mbilli vs Gongora from practically anywhere.

Mbilli vs Gongora undercard

Among Mbilli vs Gongora undercard bouts, Canadian Olympian Simon Kean (22-1, 21 KOs) faces his stiffest challenge yet against two-time world title challenger Eric Molina (29-8, 21 KOs). Kean was 15-0 with 14 knockouts before an upset loss to Dillon Carman in 2018. He avenged that loss the following year as part of a seven-fight knockout win streak.

As well, junior welterweight Steve Claggett (33-7-2, 23 KOs) will attempt to score his fifth straight KO victory in a 10-round tilt against Mexico’s Rafael Guzman Lugo (26-2-2, 16 KOs).

Plus, undefeated lightweight Luis Santana (8-0, 2 KOs) returns to the ring in an eight-round fight against Francisco Arturo Ramirez Martinez (11-4, 6 KOs) of Veracruz, Mexico.

In addition, in a battle of undefeated junior lightweights, Canada’s Leila Beaudoin (8-0, 1 KO) will collide against Mexico’s Laura Avendano Mondragon (6-0, 2 KOs) in a six-rounder.

Mbilli vs Gongora fight card

The announced Mbilli vs Gongora fight card looks as the following:

Christian Mbilli vs. Carlos Gongora, 10 rounds, super middleweight

Simon Kean vs. Eric Molina, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Steve Claggett vs. Rafael Guzman Lugo, 10 rounds, junior welterweight

Luis Santana vs. Francisco Arturo Ramirez Martinez, 8 rounds, lightweight

Leila Beaudoin vs. Laura Avendano Mondragon, 6 rounds, junior lightweight