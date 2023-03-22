Undefeated former two-time WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) faces former IBF champion Caleb Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) in the main event at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The contest features Phoenix, Arizona-born interim WBC titleholder defending his belt in the 12-round showdown against a native of Ashland City, Tennessee. The winner potentially becomes the next in line to challenge reigning undisputed 168-pound king Canelo Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico. The date and time when the fight airs live on pay-per-view in Australia is Sunday, March 26 at 12 pm AEDT.

In the co-main, unbeaten Jesus Alejandro Ramos (19-0, 15 KOs) of Casa Grande, Arizona and Joey Spencer (16-0, 10 KOs) of Grand Blanc, Michigan square off in the ten-round bout at super welterweight. Also on the PPV card, Chris Colber (16-1, 6 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York and Los Mochis, Mexico’s Jose Valenzuela (12-1, 8 KOs), fighting out of Renton, Washington, square off in the ten-round lightweight clash. The ten-round telecast opener pits Cody Crowley (21-0, 9 KOs) of Ontario, Canada and Abel Ramos (27-5-2, 21 KOs) of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania at welterweight. The lineup can be found below.

How to watch David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, March 26. The start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEDT. The PPV price is $29.95.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 3 pm AEDT.

Benavidez vs Plant Sydney time (AEDT)

Benavidez vs Plant start time in Sydney, NSW is scheduled for Sunday, March 26 at 12 pm AEDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 3 pm AEDT.

Benavidez vs Plant Melbourne time (AEDT)

Benavidez vs Plant start time in Melbourne, VIC is scheduled for Sunday, March 26 at 12 pm AEDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 3 pm AEDT.

Benavidez vs Plant Brisbane time (AEST)

Benavidez vs Plant start time in Brisbane, QLD is scheduled for Sunday, March 26 at 11 am AEST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 2 pm AEST.

Benavidez vs Plant Perth time (AWST)

Benavidez vs Plant start time in Perth, WA is scheduled for Sunday, March 26 at 9 am AWST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 12 pm AWST.

Benavidez vs Plant Adelaide time (ACDT)

Benavidez vs Plant start time in Adelaide, SA is scheduled for Sunday, March 26 at 11:30 am ACDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 2:30 pm ACDT.

Benavidez vs Plant Hobart time (AEDT)

Benavidez vs Plant start time in Hobart, Tasmania is scheduled for Sunday, March 26 at 12 pm AEDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 3 pm AEDT.

Benavidez vs Plant Canberra time (AEDT)

Benavidez vs Plant start time in Canberra, ACT is scheduled for Sunday, March 26 at 12 pm AEDT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 3 pm AEDT.

Benavidez vs Plant Darwin time (ACST)

Benavidez vs Plant start time in Darwin, NT is scheduled for Sunday, March 26 at 10:30 am ACST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 1:30 pm ACST.

Benavidez vs Plant fight card

The four-fight Benavidez vs Plant PPV card looks as the following:

David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Benavidez’s interim WBC super middleweight title

Jesus Alejandro Ramos vs. Joey Spencer, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Chris Colbert vs. Jose Valenzuela, 10 rounds, lightweight

Cody Crowley vs. Abel Ramos, 10 rounds, welterweight