David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant media workout

Undefeated former two-time WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) defends his interim WBC belt against former IBF titleholder Caleb Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) in the twelve-round main event live on Showtime PPV from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25. Kicking off the Fight Week, the fighters host a media workout.

Also partaking in the workout, other fighters battling it out on the night including Abel Ramos, Jesus Ramos, Cody Crowley, Chris Colbert, Joey Spencer and Jose Valenzuela.

In Australia, David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant airs live on Sunday, March 26 on Main Event on Kayo.

