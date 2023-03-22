Search
Boxing

David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant media workout

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

David Benavidez defends interim WBC 168-pound title against Caleb Plant at MGM Grand Garden Arena

Undefeated former two-time WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) defends his interim WBC belt against former IBF titleholder Caleb Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) in the twelve-round main event live on Showtime PPV from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25. Kicking off the Fight Week, the fighters host a media workout.

Also partaking in the workout, other fighters battling it out on the night including Abel Ramos, Jesus Ramos, Cody Crowley, Chris Colbert, Joey Spencer and Jose Valenzuela.

In Australia, David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant airs live on Sunday, March 26 on Main Event on Kayo.

Get the full fight card and start time.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097