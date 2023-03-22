Ivan Zucco vs Germaine Brown live stream from Milan, Italy

Ivan Zucco and Germaine Brown square off in the main event live stream from Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy on Friday, March 24. The pair battles it out in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout at super middleweight.

Advertisements

Zucco (16-0, 14 KOs) is a 27-year-old southpaw who debuted in the paid ranks in 2017. He beat then undefeated Luca Capuano in 2021 via sixth-round knockout to capture his first regional title. In his last fight, he stopped Marko Nikolic in the second round to capture the WBC International super middleweight title. His last six opponents have not gone the distance.

Brown (12-1, 3 KOs) is a 28-year-old native of London who captured a British title in 2022 with a decision win over Charlie Schofield. In his last outing, he lost the belt to Zak Chelli in what has been his only loss so far.

How to watch Ivan Zucco vs Germaine Brown

Boxing fans can watch Ivan Zucco vs Germaine Brown live stream on ESPN+ in the United States. The date is Friday, March 24. The start time is scheduled for 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT.

Fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Zucco vs Brown from practically anywhere.

Zucco vs Brown undercard

Among Zucco vs Brown undercard bouts, Francesco Russo (12-2, 10 KOs) will put his Italian junior middleweight title on the line in a 10-rounder against Christian Mazzon (9-4, 3 KOs).

As well, Maxim Prodan (20-2-1, 15 KOs) will see action in an eight-round welterweight tilt against Mirko Marchetti (8-4).

In addition, undefeated Italian prospect Giovanni Sarchioto (6-0, 6 KOs) will participate in an eight-round middleweight contest against France’s Houcine Moulahi (4-13-2, 2 KOs).

Zucco vs Brown fight card

The announced Zucco vs Brown fight card looks as the following:

Ivan Zucco vs Germaine Brown, 10 rounds, super middleweight

Francesco Russo vs. Christian Mazzon, 10 rounds, junior middleweight

Maxim Prodan vs. Mirko Marchetti, 8 rounds, welterweight

Giovanni Sarchioto vs. Houcine Moulahi, 8 rounds, middleweight