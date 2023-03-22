Search
Boxing

Ivan Zucco vs Germaine Brown live stream from Milan, Italy

Newswire
Stream Ivan Zucco vs Germaine Brown live from Milan, Italy
Ivan Zucco vs Germaine Brown

Zucco vs Brown live stream on ESPN+

Ivan Zucco and Germaine Brown square off in the main event live stream from Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy on Friday, March 24. The pair battles it out in the scheduled for 10 rounds bout at super middleweight.

Advertisements

Zucco (16-0, 14 KOs) is a 27-year-old southpaw who debuted in the paid ranks in 2017. He beat then undefeated Luca Capuano in 2021 via sixth-round knockout to capture his first regional title. In his last fight, he stopped Marko Nikolic in the second round to capture the WBC International super middleweight title. His last six opponents have not gone the distance.

Brown (12-1, 3 KOs) is a 28-year-old native of London who captured a British title in 2022 with a decision win over Charlie Schofield. In his last outing, he lost the belt to Zak Chelli in what has been his only loss so far.

How to watch Ivan Zucco vs Germaine Brown

Boxing fans can watch Ivan Zucco vs Germaine Brown live stream on ESPN+ in the United States. The date is Friday, March 24. The start time is scheduled for 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT.

Fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Zucco vs Brown from practically anywhere.

Sign up for ESPN+

Zucco vs Brown undercard

Among Zucco vs Brown undercard bouts, Francesco Russo (12-2, 10 KOs) will put his Italian junior middleweight title on the line in a 10-rounder against Christian Mazzon (9-4, 3 KOs).

As well, Maxim Prodan (20-2-1, 15 KOs) will see action in an eight-round welterweight tilt against Mirko Marchetti (8-4).

In addition, undefeated Italian prospect Giovanni Sarchioto (6-0, 6 KOs) will participate in an eight-round middleweight contest against France’s Houcine Moulahi (4-13-2, 2 KOs).

Zucco vs Brown fight card

The announced Zucco vs Brown fight card looks as the following:

  • Ivan Zucco vs Germaine Brown, 10 rounds, super middleweight
  • Francesco Russo vs. Christian Mazzon, 10 rounds, junior middleweight
  • Maxim Prodan vs. Mirko Marchetti, 8 rounds, welterweight
  • Giovanni Sarchioto vs. Houcine Moulahi, 8 rounds, middleweight
Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNews

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097