Kevin Gonzalez vs Jose Sanmartin on March 25 in Las Vegas

Former two-time WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) defends his interim belt against former IBF 168-pound champion Caleb Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) in the main event at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25. The pair squares off on the top of four-fight card live on pay-per-view on Showtime. A full lineup of undercard has been confirmed today, featuring a pair of undefeated rising contenders, as they look to cement their status in their respective divisions with statement victories.

Advertisements

Unbeaten super bantamweight contender Kevin Gonzalez battles Colombia’s Jose Sanmartin in a 10-round duel topping Showtime PPV Countdown Show live on YouTube. Cuban contender Orestes Velazquez takes on Argentina’s Marcelino Lopez in a 10-round super lightweight attraction.

The previously announced co-main event features unbeaten Jesus Alejandro Ramos (19-0, 15 KOs) up against Joey Spencer (16-0, 10 KOs) in a ten-round super welterweight bout. Also on the PPV card, Chris Colber (16-1, 6 KOs) takes on Jose Valenzuela (12-1, 8 KOs) in a ten-rounder at lightweight. In addition, Cody Crowley (21-0, 9 KOs) meets Abel Ramos (27-5-2, 21 KOs) in a ten-rounder at welterweight.

In Australia, Benavidez vs Plant airs live on Sunday, March 26 on Main Event on Kayo.

Kevin Gonzalez vs Jose Sanmartin

The 25-year-old González (25-0-1, 13 KOs) made a successful U.S. debut on SHOWTIME in May 2022, earning a unanimous decision over Emanuel Rivera Nieves in their 10-round fight. A native of Sinaloa, Mexico, González has fought professionally since 2016, and owns a unanimous decision over former title challenger Ivan Morales in March 2021. González won a regional 122-pound title by stopping Alexander Mejia in July 2021, finishing the fight in round seven.

He takes on the 30-year-old Sanmartin (34-6-1, 21 KOs), who most recently won a unanimous decision over Miguel Martinez in December 2022. The Arboletes, Colombia-native has challenged current featherweight champion Mauricio Lara and current super featherweight champion Emanuel Navarrete during a pro career that dates back to 2011.

Orestes Velazquez vs Marcelino Nicolas Lopez

A native of Cuba now residing in Miami, Velazquez (6-0, 6 KOs) has stopped each opponent he’s faced since turning pro in October 2020 following a prolific amateur career. The 30-year-old added four victories in 2022, including most recently stopping Guillermo Leonel Crocco in the first round of their December 2022 clash.

He will be opposed by Buenos Aires, Argentina’s Lopez (37-2-1, 22 KOs), who enters this fight having won his last five outings, including triumphs over veteran contenders Pablo Cesar Cano and Breidis Prescott. The 36-year-old has a 5-1 record stateside, with his only blemish coming via-split decision against Michael Perez in 2017.

In other Benavidez vs Plant undercard action

The non-televised undercard lineup will be highlighted by a battle of unbeatens as Las Vegas super featherweight prospect Demler Zamora (10-0, 8 KOs) faces Arizona’s Jesus Ibarra (15-0, 7 KOs) in an eight-round showdown. Rounding out the action is super middleweight prospect Daniel Blancas (5-0, 3 KOs) in a six-round attraction facing Texas-native Nicholas Molina (4-1-1, 4 KOs).

In addition, super featherweight prospect Robert Meriwether III (3-0, 2 KOs) duels Mexico’s Jesus Perez (14-15-1, 8 KOs) in a six-round fight. Plus, super featherweight prospect Dorian Khan Jr. (3-0, 2 KOs) is in a four-round fight. The full lineup can be found below.

Benavidez vs Plant fight card

The current Benavidez vs Plant fight card looks as the following:

Main card

David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Benavidez’s interim WBC super middleweight title

Jesus Alejandro Ramos vs. Joey Spencer, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Chris Colbert vs. Jose Valenzuela, 10 rounds, lightweight

Cody Crowley vs. Abel Ramos, 10 rounds, welterweight

Undercard

Kevin Gonzalez vs. Jose Sanmartin, 10 rounds, super bantamweight

Orestes Velazquez vs. Marcelino Nicolas Lopez, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Prelims

Demler Zamora vs. Jesus Abel Ibarra, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Daniel Blancas vs. Nicholas Molina, 6 rounds, super middleweight

Robert Meriwether III vs. Jesus Ramon Perez, 4 rounds, super featherweight

Dorian Mark Khan Jr vs. TBA, 4 rounds, super featherweight