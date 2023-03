UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Sandhagen takes place at AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, March 25. The date when the fight card airs live in Australia is Sunday, March 26.

In the five-round main event, No. 3 Marlon Vera (20-7-1) of Chone, Ecuador and No. 5 Cory Sandhagen (15-4) of Aurora, Colorado square off at bantamweight. In the co-main event, former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm (14-6) of Albuquerque, New Mexico takes on Yana Kunitskaya (14-6, 1 NC).

Also on the card, Austin Lingo (9-1) and Nate Landwehr (16-4) meet in an all-American clash at featherweight. As well, Maycee Barber (11-2) takes on Andrea Lee (13-6) in an all-American battle at women’s flyweight. Plus, Manel Kape (18-6) of Portugal goes up against Alex Perez (24-7) of the United States at flyweight. In addition, Chidi Njokuani (22-8) of the United States faces Albert Duraev (15-4) at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC San Antonio: Vera vs Sandhagen start time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC San Antonio: Vera vs Sandhagen live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, March 25. The main card start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

UFC San Antonio: Vera vs Sandhagen start time in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC San Antonio: Vera vs Sandhagen live stream on UFC Fight Pass and Kayo. The date is Sunday, March 26. The main card start time is scheduled for 10 am AEDT. The preliminary card begins at 7 am AEDT.

UFC San Antonio: Vera vs Sandhagen fight card

The full UFC San Antonio: Vera vs Sandhagen fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen

Holly Holm vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Nate Landwehr vs. Austin Lingo

Andrea Lee vs. Maycee Barber

Alex Perez vs. Manel Kape

Chidi Njokuani vs. Albert Duraev

Preliminary card

Daniel Pineda vs. Tucker Lutz

Steven Peterson vs. Lucas Alexander

Trevin Giles vs. Preston Parsons

C.J. Vergara vs. Daniel da Silva

Manuel Torres vs. Trey Ogden

Victor Altamirano vs. Vinicius Salvador

Hailey Cowan vs. Tamires Vidal