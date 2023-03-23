BKFC 39 weigh-in results, Barnett vs Alvarez

BKFC 39: Barnett vs Alvarez airs live on FITE from Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA on Friday, March 24. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, Reggie Barnett Jr (8-2) defends his BKFC bantamweight title against Daniel Alvarez (1-0). In the co-main event, Britain Hart (6-3) defends her BKFC strawweight title against Jenny “Savage” Clausius (3-1) in a rematch.

Get BKFC 39: Barnett vs Alvarez full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, March 25.

BKFC 39 fight card

Main card

Reggie Barnett Jr vs. Daniel Alvarez – Barnett’s BKFC bantamweight title

Britain Hart vs. Jenny Clausius – Hart’s BKFC women’s strawweight title

Dustin Pague vs. James Dennis

Dimitri Angelini vs. Will Worley

Brian Maxwell vs. Dan Bunyan

Stanislav Grosu vs. Quartus Stitt

David Simpson vs. Jay Jackson

Kasim Ruffin vs. Trai Santos

Prelims

Zach Calmus vs. Michael Furnier

Kyle Wright vs. Pat Casey

Cody Jenkins vs. Anthony Foye