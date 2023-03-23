BKFC 39 weigh-in results, Barnett vs Alvarez

BKFC 39: Barnett vs Alvarez airs live on FITE from Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA on Friday, March 24. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event, Reggie Barnett Jr (8-2) defends his BKFC bantamweight title against Daniel Alvarez (1-0). In the co-main event, Britain Hart (6-3) defends her BKFC strawweight title against Jenny “Savage” Clausius (3-1) in a rematch.
Get BKFC 39: Barnett vs Alvarez full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, March 25.
BKFC 39 fight card
Main card
- Reggie Barnett Jr vs. Daniel Alvarez – Barnett’s BKFC bantamweight title
- Britain Hart vs. Jenny Clausius – Hart’s BKFC women’s strawweight title
- Dustin Pague vs. James Dennis
- Dimitri Angelini vs. Will Worley
- Brian Maxwell vs. Dan Bunyan
- Stanislav Grosu vs. Quartus Stitt
- David Simpson vs. Jay Jackson
- Kasim Ruffin vs. Trai Santos
Prelims
- Zach Calmus vs. Michael Furnier
- Kyle Wright vs. Pat Casey
- Cody Jenkins vs. Anthony Foye