BKFC 39 weigh-in results, Barnett vs Alvarez

Britain Hart weigh-in
Britain Hart | BKFC

BKFC 39: Barnett vs Alvarez

BKFC 39: Barnett vs Alvarez airs live on FITE from Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA on Friday, March 24. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, Reggie Barnett Jr (8-2) defends his BKFC bantamweight title against Daniel Alvarez (1-0). In the co-main event, Britain Hart (6-3) defends her BKFC strawweight title against Jenny “Savage” Clausius (3-1) in a rematch.

Get BKFC 39: Barnett vs Alvarez full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, March 25.

BKFC 39 fight card

Main card

  • Reggie Barnett Jr vs. Daniel Alvarez – Barnett’s BKFC bantamweight title
  • Britain Hart vs. Jenny Clausius – Hart’s BKFC women’s strawweight title
  • Dustin Pague vs. James Dennis
  • Dimitri Angelini vs. Will Worley
  • Brian Maxwell vs. Dan Bunyan
  • Stanislav Grosu vs. Quartus Stitt
  • David Simpson vs. Jay Jackson
  • Kasim Ruffin vs. Trai Santos

Prelims

  • Zach Calmus vs. Michael Furnier
  • Kyle Wright vs. Pat Casey
  • Cody Jenkins vs. Anthony Foye
