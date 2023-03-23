Search
David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant final pre-fight press conference

Newswire
David Benavidez defends interim WBC 168-pound title against Caleb Plant at MGM Grand Garden Arena

David Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) and Caleb Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) square off in the main event live on Showtime PPV from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25. The twelve-round clash features undefeated former two-time WBC super middleweight champion defending his interim WBC belt against former IBF titleholder. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference.

In the co-main event, Jesus Alejandro Ramos (19-0, 15 KOs) takes on Joey Spencer (16-0, 10 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super welterweight. Also on the PPV undercard, Jose Valenzuela (12-1, 8 KOs) and Chris Colbert (16-1, 6 KOs) battle it out in a ten-rounder at lightweight and Abel Ramos (27-5-2, 21 KOs) faces Cody Crowley (21-0, 9 KOs) in a ten-rounder at welterweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Main Event on Kayo on Sunday, March 26.

Get Benavidez vs Plant full fight card.

Stream boxing live on DAZN

