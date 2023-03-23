Former unified light welterweight champion Jose Ramirez (27-1, 17 KOs) and former lightweight titleholder Richard Commey (30-4-1, 27 KOs) square off in the main event at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California on Saturday, March 25. The twelve-round super lightweight clash airs live stream on ESPN+. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference.

In the co-main event, Seniesa Estrada (23-0, 9 KOs) and Tina Rupprecht (12-0-1, 3 KOs) battle it out in a ten-round minimumweight championship unification. Estrada brings her WBA title to the ring, while Rupprecht holds the WBC belt. Kicking off the telecast, Patrick Mailata (6-1, 3 KOs) faces Antonio Mireles (6-0, 6 KOs) in a six-round heavyweight bout.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, March 26.

Get Ramirez vs Commey full fight card.