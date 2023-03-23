The date has been set for KSI vs Joe Fournier, headlining MF & DAZN X Series: 007, on Saturday, May 13 live from OVO Arena Wembley in London, England. The Misfits Boxing event airs live stream on DAZN PPV.

KSI (3-0, 3 KOs) was in action in January when he knocked out FaZe Temperrr in the first round. Prior to that he KO’d Luis Alcaraz Pineda and Swarmz in the third and second round, respectively. The 29-year-old native of London made his pro boxing debut in 2019, when he took a split decision against Logan Paul in their second bout.

“I can’t wait to show the world what Jake Paul couldn’t, knock out a pro boxer,” KSI said citing Jake Paul’s fight against Tommy Fury in February. “Each fight, people are seeing a better KSI and I’m honestly scared for Fournier because once I land my right or left hand on his chin, it’s night night. As soon as people enter the ring with me, they realise they are in hell. And they either leave the ring bruised, battered or sleeping. In the ring, I am an evil man.”

Joe Fournier (9-0, 9 KOs, 1 NC) last fought in April 2021 when he defeated Reykon via second-round RTD. Before that, the 40-year-old Londoner stopped Antonio Sanchez, Francisco Suero, Johnny Ascencio, among others.

“This is huge, it’s as big as it gets, it’s on DAZN pay-per-view at Wembley, against one of the biggest global superstars, not just in boxing,” Joe Fournier said. “But I am going to break a lot of little hearts when they see KSI unconscious on the canvas. This is way too soon to fight me, but the deal is done, and just like Jake Paul, he will find out that when he gets into the ring with a real boxer, it’s a whole different ball game. He is in for a rude awakening.”

The list of bouts featured on KSI vs Joe Fournier undercard is expected to be announced shortly.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, May 14.