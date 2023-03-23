IBF featherweight champion Luis Alberto Lopez has a date for his first title defense set for Saturday, May 27 when he faces Michael Conlan at The SSE Arena in Belfast. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout live on BT Sport in the UK and Ireland and ESPN+ in the United States. The newly-crowned champion claimed the belt by majority decision against Josh Warrington last December in Leeds, England.

“The passionate Belfast fans will pack The SSE Arena hoping to lift their hero, Michael Conlan, to a world title. I also know that Luis Alberto Lopez thrives in enemy territory and will not relinquish his title without a tremendous fight,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum.

“Belfast hasn’t had a big world title fight in six years. Michael’s fans have traveled far and wide throughout his career and now they get to create the cauldron-like atmosphere that the SSE Arena is known for in the biggest fight of his career. Luis Alberto Lopez is a very dangerous fighter and a fantastic champion that has a reputation of going to the enemy’s backyard and upsetting the apple cart, so we are in for a barnburner on May 27,” said Conlan Boxing CEO Jamie Conlan.

Luis Alberto Lopez vs Michael Conlan tickets

Tickets for Luis Alberto Lopez vs Michael Conlan at SSE Arena Belfast in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Saturday, May 27 go on sale Friday, March 31 at 11 am local time.

Lopez vs Conlan tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Luis Alberto Lopez (27-2, 15 KOs), from Mexicali, Mexico, navigated bumpy terrain to become a world champion. After early-career defeats to Abraham Montoya and Ruben Villa stunted his momentum, Lopez thrilled American fight fans with his July 2020 split decision victory over Andy Vences inside the MGM Grand Bubble. Fourteen months later, he dominated then-unbeaten junior lightweight prospect Gabriel Flores Jr. over 10 rounds. Lopez then moved down to featherweight and stopped another undefeated foe, Isaac Lowe, in seven rounds at London’s York Hall. After two stay-busy wins, he received his shot at the title, turning an expected triumphant Leeds homecoming into disappointment for the partisan fans.

“I am a road warrior. Traveling to my opponent’s home country doesn’t faze me,” Lopez said. “I won my world title in Leeds, and now it’s time to defend it in Belfast. The louder they cheer for Michael, the harder I will fight. The IBF title will remain in Mexico. May 27 will be a special night for me, and Michael’s fans will go home disappointed.”

Michael Conlan (18-1, 9 KOs) turned pro in 2017 after a decorated Irish amateur career that included two Olympic berths, an Olympic bronze medal, and gold medals at the World Championships, European Championships, and Commonwealth Games. His double middle finger salute to the judges at the 2016 Rio Olympics turned him into a fighting folk hero, and as a pro, he has proven himself on the world stage. Last March, he nearly captured the WBA featherweight crown from Leigh Wood in Wood’s hometown of Nottingham, England. Conlan, ahead on all three scorecards, was knocked out in the 12th round of ESPN’s Fight of the Year. The Wood disappointment did not linger, as Conlan came back later that year with victories over Miguel Marriaga and Karim Guerfi at The SSE Arena. Five months after knocking out Guerfi in one round, Conlan returns to the friendly SSE Arena confines, prepared to seize his championship moment.

“This is a massive opportunity. Fighting for the world title in Belfast is something I’ve always dreamed of, and I will be taking this opportunity with both hands.” Conlan said. “The SSE Arena will be buzzing, and I will do everything I can to bring a world title home. Credit to Lopez for coming to Belfast, but I am taking his title. He is not prepared for what is coming his way on May 27. Ireland will see a new champion crowned.”

In Australia, Lopez vs Conlan airs live on Sunday, May 28.