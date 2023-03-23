Search
Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue postponed due to injury – New date in July to be determined

Parviz Iskenderov
Stephen Fulton vs Naoya Inoue postponed due to injury
Stephen Fulton | Ryan Hafey / Premier Boxing Champions

Stephen Fulton to defend unified WBC & WBO junior featherweight titles against Naoya 'Monster' Inoue

Stephen Fulton no longer faces Naoya Inoue on Sunday, May 7 live on ESPN+ from Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan. The scheduled bout, featuring Philadelphia’s unified WBC and WBO junior featherweight champion defending his belts against challenger, has been postponed due to a training injury suffered by the representative of the country-host.

A new Fulton vs Inoue date, targeted for July, is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Fulton (21-0, 8 KOs) is set to make the second defense of his unified belts. Three-division world champion and former undisputed bantamweight king, Inoue (24-0, 21 KOs) makes his junior featherweight debut and looks to claim the straps.

