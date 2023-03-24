Former two-time WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) puts his interim title on the line when he faces former IBF champion Caleb Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) this Saturday, March 25 in the main event live on Showtime PPV from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Two days away from the event, the fighters hosted a final pre-fight press conference at KA Theatre at MGM Grand.

Also partaking in the press conference were the co-main even fighters, Jesus Alejandro Ramos (19-0, 15 KOs) and Joey Spencer (16-0, 10 KOs), who meet in the ten-round super welterweight fight. As well, Chris Colbert (16-1, 6 KOs) and Jose Valenzuela (12-1, 8 KOs), who battle it out in the ten-round lightweight bout. Plus, Cody Crowley (21-0, 9 KOs) and Abel Ramos (27-5-2, 21 KOs), who square off in the ten-round welterweight telecast opener. Check out below that the participants had to say.

In Australia, Benavidez vs Plant airs live on Sunday, March 26 on Main Event on Kayo.

David Benavidez

“I’m gonna break Caleb’s jaw on Saturday night, by the sixth round.

“I’ve been working extremely hard and I’m super ready. All the talk is done. I see Caleb has been doing that grave digging gesture, but he’s digging his own grave. We’re gonna see what that chin is like on Saturday.

“We worked so hard. I’m definitely the harder puncher. I’ve had this power. I’ve just tweaked it and now I’m even stronger. This is a boxer versus a pressure fighter. We’re coming out on top.

“Every time he fights a real true super middleweight, he gets hurt. He’s gonna be in there with the hardest hitting and most accurate fighter in the weight class. We’re gonna see what’s up.

“I gave him all of my attention. Back in the day I hit hard, but I didn’t really train that hard. Now that I’ve really prepared myself, I’m really dangerous and he should be worried. He definitely gave me the extra motivation because I really don’t like this guy and I want to shut him up. I’m definitely going to be pushing for the knockout every single round.

David Benavidez at press conference | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

“Caleb is a good boxer with speed who moves around well. I’ve hurt everyone I’ve gotten in the ring with, and I can’t say the same for him. I guarantee I’m gonna hurt him.

“I just told him I was going to break his jaw. You know how it goes between me and Caleb Plant. I really don’t like that guy at all…This is definitely the grudge match that everybody wants to see.

“Caleb Plant doesn’t like me and I don’t like him, but it’s a classic fight between a really good boxer and a really good puncher. He’s going to be running all night and it’s going to be a cat and mouse game for me. I definitely have to be on my p’s and q’s.

“The winner is right there in position to fight for all the belts. But I’m not worried about anything else except this fight. I have to win this fight before I can get where I want to go.”

Caleb Plant

“The fans are going to see me get my hand raised. That’s what I’m guaranteeing.

“I appreciate everyone showing up today. We’re gonna put on a big fight Saturday. That’s what boxing needs and what the sport is all about.

“I’ve worked extremely hard for this fight. I don’t care if he’s already on weight. That’s what you’re supposed to do. Welcome to the club.

“You got your newfound muscles that you’ve been showing off all week. Welcome to the club. I don’t need the right opponent in front of me to start working hard. I’ve been this disciplined and I’ve walked the straight line. I’ve been doing it since I was a little kid.

David Benavidez and Caleb Plant faceoff at press conference | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

“You have a real one in front of you on Saturday. I’m no blown up middleweight, I’m the real deal. You’re gonna see.”

“I feel I’m the better boxer, I have the better IQ and I have more experience. I have the better pedigree and it’s gonna show on Saturday night.

“I’m one of the best in the world at what I do. We’ve yet to see if he can perform at this level, but we’re gonna find out on Saturday.

“David is a good fighter, and he knows I’m a good fighter too. I’m not interested in fighting bums. I want to fight good fighters for the fans and for my legacy.

“The winner of this fight is right there at the top. Canelo has that spot right now and I’m super motivated for this fight so that I can eventually right that wrong. First, I’m gonna handle business on Saturday night.”

Jesus Alejandro Ramos

“I took this fight because I want respect. I want people to know that I’m here. I’m coming to make a statement at 154 pounds. Whoever wins this fight catapults themselves to the next level. That’s what I’m here for.

“I think we’re both good boxers and it could definitely go the distance, but if we really want to prove something, we have to get the stoppage.

Jesus Alejandro Ramos and Joey Spencer at press conference | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

“He’s supposed to be confident, but none of our talk up here matters once that bell rings. He’s gotta show it to me and prove to me what he can do. I’m ready for this moment.

“I have a lot of things that I haven’t shown or haven’t displayed because I haven’t had to yet. I hope that Joey Spencer brings that out of me.

“This is gonna be a great fight. We’re both undefeated and we don’t want to lose that ‘0′. Expect fireworks from this whole card. It’s gonna be a great night of boxing.”

Joey Spencer

“I called for this fight. I made this fight happen, along with Jesus who accepted it. This is the fight I wanted for respect. I want to show who the top young fighter around here is. This fight is going to determine it. I want to put on a performance that’s undeniable.

“There’s a few different things that can happen in the 154-pound division with the titles. The winner of this fight could possibly get a title shot next. I’m ready for the best fight I can possibly get after this one. This is competition at the highest level and this is what the sport is all about.

Jesus Alejandro Ramos and Joey Spencer at press conference | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

“After this fight, I’m going to go right after the next best opponent out there. I’m addicted to preparing for these types of moments. I want it again.

“Any of these fights on the undercard could steal the show. We’re both undefeated and we’ve got to prove to each other that we can win. We have to take each other’s heart in order to do that, and that’s the type of fight you want to tune in to see.”

Chris Colbert

“I wouldn’t say I’m desperate, but I know what happened in my last fight. No excuses. Everything happens for a reason though. I just know that I’m getting the win on Saturday. He’s a tough competitor, but I’m going to do what I do best, and that’s win.

“There’s no pressure on me. I’m ready to go the distance. I’m just the overall better fighter. If all he’s got is power to beat me, he’s got another thing coming, he better hope his tool-box is full on Saturday.

Chris Colbert and Jose Valenzuela at press conference | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

“I never watch tape of my opponents, but I know that he’s nothing different than any other fighter I’ve faced. He’s going to try to do the same things in there. He won’t be ready for what I’m going to bring.

“Make sure you tune in. You don’t want to miss this one. It’s gonna be fireworks. I’m coming to win. I don’t care how, but I’m going to win.”

Jose Valenzuela

“He’s in for a long night. I went back to the drawing board and prepared tremendously. I focused a lot on myself and cleaned everything up. I’m ready.

“I think I have more advantages. I’m a natural 135 pounder. He was dropped by a 130-pounder and Saturday night I’m going to show him why the lightweight division is a different story.

Chris Colbert and Jose Valenzuela at press conference | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

“I’ve just had an amazing training camp with David Benavidez. It’s great to have them in my corner and I know that they’re always going to have my back.

“I’m glad he thinks all I’ve got is power. I bring a lot more to the table. Make sure you tune into this fight. This is a tremendous card.”

Cody Crowley

“He’s in for a world of hurt. I‘m like a steam train coming forward. If you’re not willing to throw 200 punches a round, you’re not up for the Cody Crowley challenge.

“I enter the ring with one thing in mind and that’s completely suffocating my opponent. I take the thinking ability away from them.

“My main concern is that every fan in the stadium is standing on their feet at the end of a Cody Crowley fight. Expect fireworks.

Cody Crowley and Abel Ramos at press conference | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

“Abel knows what to expect, I just hope he has the greatest sleep of his life Friday night, because I want the best Abel Ramos standing at the center of the ring and ready for a world of hurt.

“Me and my father were battling mental health issues for a couple years. He had demons that he couldn’t beat and last summer they got the best of him and he took his own life. This fight right now gives me a reason to get up every day and continue pushing forward. Come Saturday, March 25 it’s my 30th birthday, I never thought I’d make it to 30, but thanks to my father, I have.”

Abel Ramos

“I’m excited. I’m glad he’s got this type of mindset. It’s gonna be a good show for the fans. I’m gonna hit him with good power shots. I don’t think he’s felt power like mine and he’s gonna feel it Saturday.

“I believe a win puts me back in line for a world title shot. That’s what I’m hoping for. I know we have a tough fight on Saturday, but that’s why I trained so hard. I’m up for the challenge.

Cody Crowley and Abel Ramos faceoff at press conference | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

“It’s gonna be a great crowd Saturday and we’re expecting a friendly atmosphere. I always bring excitement and the fans know that.

“This is gonna be a war. We both have the same mindset and that’s gonna make this an amazing fight and an amazing night.

“I just have to win convincingly. A stoppage would be the cherry on top, but if I win convincingly, it’ll put me right back where I want to be.”

