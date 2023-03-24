David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant weigh-in results

Undefeated former two-time WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) defends his interim WBC belt against former IBF titleholder Caleb Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) in the main event at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25. The championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds live on Showtime PPV. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event, Joey Spencer (16-0, 10 KOs) squares off against Jesus Alejandro Ramos (19-0, 15 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super welterweight. Also on the PPV undercard, Chris Colbert (16-1, 6 KOs) and Jose Valenzuela (12-1, 8 KOs) battle it out in a ten-rounder at lightweight. Kicking off the action, Cody Crowley (21-0, 9 KOs) meets Abel Ramos (27-5-2, 21 KOs) in a ten-rounder at welterweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Main Event on Kayo on Sunday, March 26.

Get Benavidez vs Plant full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Benavidez vs Plant fight card

Main card

David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Benavidez’s interim WBC super middleweight title

Jesus Alejandro Ramos vs. Joey Spencer, 10 rounds, super welterweight

Chris Colbert vs. Jose Valenzuela, 10 rounds, lightweight

Cody Crowley vs. Abel Ramos, 10 rounds, welterweight

Undercard

Kevin Gonzalez vs. Jose Sanmartin, 10 rounds, super bantamweight

Orestes Velazquez vs. Marcelino Nicolas Lopez, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Prelims

Demler Zamora vs. Jesus Abel Ibarra, 8 rounds, super featherweight

Daniel Blancas vs. Nicholas Molina, 6 rounds, super middleweight

Robert Meriwether III vs. Jesus Ramon Perez, 4 rounds, super featherweight