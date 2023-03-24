David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant weigh-in results

Undefeated former two-time WBC super middleweight champion David Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) defends his interim WBC belt against former IBF titleholder Caleb Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) in the main event at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25. The championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds live on Showtime PPV. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the co-main event, Joey Spencer (16-0, 10 KOs) squares off against Jesus Alejandro Ramos (19-0, 15 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super welterweight. Also on the PPV undercard, Chris Colbert (16-1, 6 KOs) and Jose Valenzuela (12-1, 8 KOs) battle it out in a ten-rounder at lightweight. Kicking off the action, Cody Crowley (21-0, 9 KOs) meets Abel Ramos (27-5-2, 21 KOs) in a ten-rounder at welterweight.
In Australia, the event airs live on Main Event on Kayo on Sunday, March 26.
Get Benavidez vs Plant full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
Benavidez vs Plant fight card
Main card
- David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant, 12 rounds, super middleweight – Benavidez’s interim WBC super middleweight title
- Jesus Alejandro Ramos vs. Joey Spencer, 10 rounds, super welterweight
- Chris Colbert vs. Jose Valenzuela, 10 rounds, lightweight
- Cody Crowley vs. Abel Ramos, 10 rounds, welterweight
Undercard
- Kevin Gonzalez vs. Jose Sanmartin, 10 rounds, super bantamweight
- Orestes Velazquez vs. Marcelino Nicolas Lopez, 10 rounds, super lightweight
Prelims
- Demler Zamora vs. Jesus Abel Ibarra, 8 rounds, super featherweight
- Daniel Blancas vs. Nicholas Molina, 6 rounds, super middleweight
- Robert Meriwether III vs. Jesus Ramon Perez, 4 rounds, super featherweight