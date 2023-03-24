Jose Ramirez vs Richard Commey weigh-in results

Former unified light welterweight champion Jose Ramirez (27-1, 17 KOs) takes on former lightweight titleholder Richard Commey (30-4-1, 27 KOs) in the main event at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California on Saturday, March 25. The pair squares off in the twelve-round super lightweight bout live stream on ESPN+. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event, Tina Rupprecht (12-0-1, 3 KOs) and Seniesa Estrada (23-0, 9 KOs) face off in a ten-round minimumweight championship unification. Estrada brings her WBA belt to the ring and Rupprecht puts her WBC title on the line. In the telecast opener, Antonio Mireles (6-0, 6 KOs) meets Patrick Mailata (6-1, 3 KOs) in a six-rounder at heavyweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, March 26.

Get Ramirez vs Commey full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Ramirez vs Commey fight card

Main card

Jose Ramirez vs. Richard Commey, 12 rounds, junior welterweight

Seniesa Estrada vs. Tina Rupprecht, 10 rounds, minimumweight – Estrada’s WBA title, Rupprecht’s WBC title

Antonio Mireles vs. Patrick Mailata, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Undercard

Raymond Muratalla vs. Humberto Galindo, 10 rounds, lightweight

Ricardo Ruvalcaba vs. Marco Cardenas, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Charlie Sheehy vs. Angel Rebollar, 6 rounds, lightweight

Jessie Guerrero vs. Eduardo Alvarez, 4 rounds, flyweight

Subaru Murata vs. Jose Negrete, 4 rounds, super bantamweight