Jose Zepeda vs Neeraj Goyat weigh-in results

Former two-time world title challenger Jose Zepeda (35-3, 27 KOs, 2 NC) and Neeraj Goyat (17-3-2, 7 KOs) square off in the main event at Domo Alcalde in Guadalajara, Mexico on Saturday, March 25. The ten-round super lightweight bout airs live stream on DAZN. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, March 26.

Get Zepeda vs Goyat full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Zepeda vs Goyat fight card