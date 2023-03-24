Search
Boxing

Jose Zepeda vs Neeraj Goyat weigh-in results

Newswire
Jose Zepeda weigh-in
Jose Zepeda | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Golden Boy Fight Night

Former two-time world title challenger Jose Zepeda (35-3, 27 KOs, 2 NC) and Neeraj Goyat (17-3-2, 7 KOs) square off in the main event at Domo Alcalde in Guadalajara, Mexico on Saturday, March 25. The ten-round super lightweight bout airs live stream on DAZN. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, March 26.

Get Zepeda vs Goyat full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Zepeda vs Goyat fight card

  • Jose Zepeda vs. Neeraj Goyat, 10 rounds, super lightweight
  • Aaron Silva vs. Jaime Hernandez Lopez, 8 rounds, super middleweight
  • Miguel Torres vs. Kevin Montiel, 8 rounds, super featherweight
  • Diego Torres vs. Jonathan Escobedo, 10 rounds, lightweight
  • Rashib Martinez vs. Bralton Munoz, 8 rounds, bantamweight
  • Irving Turrubiartes vs. Benito Sanchez Garcia, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNews

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097