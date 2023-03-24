UFC San Antonio weigh-in results, Vera vs Sandhagen

UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Sandhagen airs live on ESPN+ from AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, March 25. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

In the five-round bantamweight main event, No. 3-ranked Marlon Vera (20-7-1) squares off against No. 5-ranked Cory Sandhagen (15-4). In the women’s bantamweight co-main event, former champion Holly Holm (14-6) takes on Yana Kunitskaya (14-6, 1 NC).

Get UFC San Antonio: Vera vs Sandhagen full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, March 26.

UFC San Antonio fight card

Main card

Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen

Holly Holm vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Nate Landwehr vs. Austin Lingo

Andrea Lee vs. Maycee Barber

Alex Perez vs. Manel Kape

Chidi Njokuani vs. Albert Duraev

Preliminary card

Daniel Pineda vs. Tucker Lutz

Steven Peterson vs. Lucas Alexander

Trevin Giles vs. Preston Parsons

C.J. Vergara vs. Daniel da Silva

Manuel Torres vs. Trey Ogden

Victor Altamirano vs. Vinicius Salvador

Hailey Cowan vs. Tamires Vidal