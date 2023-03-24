Search
UFC San Antonio weigh-in results, Vera vs Sandhagen

Marlon Vera weigh-in
Marlon Vera | YouTube/UFC

UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Sandhagen

UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Sandhagen airs live on ESPN+ from AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX on Saturday, March 25. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the five-round bantamweight main event, No. 3-ranked Marlon Vera (20-7-1) squares off against No. 5-ranked Cory Sandhagen (15-4). In the women’s bantamweight co-main event, former champion Holly Holm (14-6) takes on Yana Kunitskaya (14-6, 1 NC).

Get UFC San Antonio: Vera vs Sandhagen full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, March 26.

UFC San Antonio fight card

Main card

  • Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen
  • Holly Holm vs. Yana Kunitskaya
  • Nate Landwehr vs. Austin Lingo
  • Andrea Lee vs. Maycee Barber
  • Alex Perez vs. Manel Kape
  • Chidi Njokuani vs. Albert Duraev

Preliminary card

  • Daniel Pineda vs. Tucker Lutz
  • Steven Peterson vs. Lucas Alexander
  • Trevin Giles vs. Preston Parsons
  • C.J. Vergara vs. Daniel da Silva
  • Manuel Torres vs. Trey Ogden
  • Victor Altamirano vs. Vinicius Salvador
  • Hailey Cowan vs. Tamires Vidal
