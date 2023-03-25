Search
David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant prelims

Newswire
Showtime Boxing Countdown

David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant prelims air live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, leading to the main card on Showtime PPV.

The two-fight preliminary card features unbeaten Kevin Gonzalez up against Jose Sanmartin in a 10-rounder at super bantamweight. Plus, Orestes Velazquez faceoff Marcelino Lopez in a 10-rounder at super lightweight.

In Australia, Benavidez vs Plant airs live on Main Event on Kayo on Sunday, March 26.

Get Benavidez vs Plant full fight card and start time.

Stream boxing live on DAZN

