David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant prelims air live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25, leading to the main card on Showtime PPV.

The two-fight preliminary card features unbeaten Kevin Gonzalez up against Jose Sanmartin in a 10-rounder at super bantamweight. Plus, Orestes Velazquez faceoff Marcelino Lopez in a 10-rounder at super lightweight.

In Australia, Benavidez vs Plant airs live on Main Event on Kayo on Sunday, March 26.

