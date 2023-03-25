GLORY 85 fight card finalized for April 29 in Rotterdam

A full lineup of action has been announced for GLORY 85 taking place at Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, Netherlands on Saturday, April 29. The fight card features a series of kickboxing bouts topped by a four-man heavyweight knockout tournament.

Advertisements

In one of the semi-final bouts of the tournament, Jahfarr Wilnis (33-13-1, 8 KO) goes up against Luis Tavares (63-8, 21 KO). In another semi-final bout, Tariq Osaro (22-2-1) takes on Enver Sljivar (40-6, 23 KO). The winner of the tournament books a spot in the GLORY heavyweight Grand Prix in December, and is also expected to face Antonio Plazibat for the interim title in summer.

Also on the card, Endy Semeleer (33-1, 17 KO) defends his welterweight title against former two-time champion Murthel Groenhart (69-25-3, 40 KO). Among other bouts, Michael Duut (44-13, 21 KO) faces Mohamed Amine (28-4, 16 KO) at light heavyweight and Berjan Peposhi (27-2, 16 KO) meets Jan Kaffa (18-3, 7 KO) at featherweight.

Among the prelims, Iliass Hammouche (38-32, 7 KO) squares off against Brice Kombou (17-3, 1 KO) at middleweight. Plus, Murat Aygun (35-33, 8 KO) and Nikola Filipovic (11-9, 6 KO) duel in a reserve bout for the heavyweight tournament. The full lineup can be found below.

GLORY 85 fight card

The current GLORY 85 fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Winner of semi-final 1 vs. Winner of semi-final 2 – Heavyweight tournament final

Endy Semeleer vs. Murthel Groenhart – Semeleer’s GLORY welterweight title

Michael Duut vs. Mohamed Amine

Berjan Peposhi vs. Jan Kaffa

Jahfarr Wilnis vs. Tariq Osaro – Heavyweight tournament semi-final 2

Luis Tavares vs. Enver Sljivar – Heavyweight tournament semi-final 1

Prelims

Murat Aygun vs. Nikola Filipovic

Iliass Hammouche vs. Brice Kombou