UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Sandhagen aka UFC San Antonio airs live from AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, March 25. The main event is a five-round bantamweight bout between No. 3-ranked Marlon Vera (20-7) and No. 5-ranked Cory Sandhagen (15-4). The co-main event is a three-round women’s bantamweight clash between former champion and No. 3-ranked Holly Holm (14-6) and No. 6-ranked Yana Santos (14-6). In Australia the fight card airs live on Sunday, March 26.

Also on the card, Nate Landwehr (16-4) faces Austin Lingo (9-1) at featherweight, Maycee Barber (11-2) meets Andrea Lee (13-6) at women’s flyweight and Chidi Njokuani (22-8) duels Albert Duraev (15-4) at middleweight. In addition, Manel Kape (18-6) and Alex Perez (24-7) square off at flyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch UFC San Antonio: Vera vs Sandhagen

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Saturday, March 25

Main Card: 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT

Prelims: 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass

Sunday, March 26

Main Card: 10 am AEDT

Prelims: 7:30 am AEDT

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC San Antonio: Vera vs Sandhagen from practically anywhere.

UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Sandhagen results

Get UFC San Antonio: Vera vs Sandhagen full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen

Holly Holm vs. Yana Kunitskaya

Nate Landwehr vs. Austin Lingo

Andrea Lee vs. Maycee Barber

Alex Perez vs. Manel Kape

Chidi Njokuani vs. Albert Duraev

Preliminary card

Daniel Pineda vs. Tucker Lutz

Steven Peterson vs. Lucas Alexander

Trevin Giles vs. Preston Parsons

C.J. Vergara vs. Daniel da Silva

Victor Altamirano vs. Vinicius Salvador