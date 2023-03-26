Search
Antonio Mireles takes split decision against Patrick Mailata

Parviz Iskenderov
Antonio Mireles defeats Patrick Mailata by split decision
Antonio Mireles | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Ramirez vs Commey

Antonio Mireles (7-0, 6 KOs) of Des Moines, Iowa defeated Samoa-born, New Zealand-raised Patrick Mailata (6-2, 3 KOs) when the pair squared off at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California on Saturday, March 25. The heavyweight bout kicked off ESPN-televised card, topped by Jose Ramirez vs Richard Commey.

On the way to victory by split decision, Mireles was dropped and suffered a knockdown in round three. After six rounds the scores were 56-57, 57-56 and 57-56.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, March 26.

