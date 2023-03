San Francisco’s Carlie Sheehy (6-0, 4 KOs) improved his unbeaten record when he faced and defeated Angel Rebollar (6-2, 3 KOs) by unanimous decision at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California on Saturday, March 25. The bout was featured on the card topped by Jose Ramirez vs Richard Commey live stream on ESPN+. After six rounds at lightweight the scores were 60-54, 58-56, 60-54.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, March 26.

