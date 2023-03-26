Chris Colbert defeats Jose Valenzuela by decision

Chris Colbert (17-1, 6 KOs) took the victory against Jose Valenzuela (12-2, 8 KOs) when the pair squared off at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25. The lightweight bout was featured on the card topped by David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant live on Showtime PPV.

A native of Brooklyn, New York, who got dropped in the opening round by a big left hook, was awarded the victory by unanimous decision. After ten rounds all three judges scored the fight 95-94.

Los Mochis, Mexico-born Valenzuela, fighting out of Renton, Washington, strongly disagreed with a decision and said he would face Colbert in the rematch. The latter, meanwhile, said he felt victorious and that he had “out boxed” his opponent, and also agreed to the rematch.

In Australia, the event aired live on Kayo on Sunday, March 26.

