Cody Crowley takes majority decision against Abel Ramos

Parviz Iskenderov
Cody Crowley vs Abel Ramos
Cody Crowley vs Abel Ramos | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Benavidez vs Plant

Cody Crowley (22-0, 9 KOs) came out victorious over Abel Ramos (27-6-2, 21 KOs) at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25. The bout kicked off the four-fight PPV card topped by David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant.

Ontario, Canada’s welterweight took the victory against a native of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania by majority decision. After ten hard fought rounds the scores were 114-114, 115-113 and 116-112. The knockdown counted in the eleventh round was reviewed by Commission and reversed.

In Australia, the event aired live on Kayo on Sunday, March 26.

