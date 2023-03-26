David Benavidez and Caleb Plant squared off in the main event live on Showtime PPV from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25. The contest featured Phoenix, Arizona’s undefeated former two-time WBC super middleweight champion defending his interim belt against Las Vegas-based former IBF champion from Ashland City, Tennessee.

The scheduled for 12 rounds championship bout went the full distance. In the end, one judge scored the fight 115-113, another judge had it 116-112 and the third judge gave it 117-111, all in favor of “The Mexican Monster”.

With the victory, by unanimous decision David Benavidez improved his unbeaten record to 27-0, 23 KOs and retained his interim WBC super middleweight title. Caleb Plant dropped to 22-2, 13 KOs.

Check out David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant full fight video highlights below.

Benavidez vs Plant full fight video highlights

Caleb Plant makes his ring walk.

Here comes David Benavidez.

(No) touch gloves.

Body shot, left hook from Plant. Left hook payback from Benavidez.

Location.

Jab from Benavidez.

Benavidez vs Plant 12 rounds in history.

Verdict.

David Benavidez is the bad man in Sin City ?@Benavidez300 earns the massive UD win to stay unbeaten. #BenavidezPlant pic.twitter.com/fD5nH9twTC — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) March 26, 2023

Caleb Plant post-fight interview.

David Benavidez post-fight press conference.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, March 26.

