Zepeda vs Goyat live stream & results

Golden Boy Fight Night

Jose Zepeda (35-3, 27 KOs, 2 NC) and Neeraj Goyat (17-3-2, 7 KOs) square off in the main event live stream from Domo Alcalde in Guadalajara, Mexico on Saturday, March 25. The contest pits former two-time world title challenger from Long Beach, California and opponent from Karnal, India. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super lightweight. In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, March 26.

Also on the card an all-Mexican eight-round super middleweight bout between Aaron Silva (11-0, 8 KOs) of Monterrey and Jaime Lopez (10-8, 4 KOs) of Aguascalientes. Plus, Guadalajara’s Miguel Torres (11-1, 6 KOs) and Mexico City’s Kevin Montiel (6-2-2, 3 KOs) duel in an eight-rounder at super featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Jose Zepeda vs Neeraj Goyat

United States

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, March 25
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Sunday, March 26
Time: 11 am AEDT

Zepeda vs Goyat fight card

Get Zepeda vs Goyat full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

  • Jose Zepeda vs. Neeraj Goyat, 10 rounds, super lightweight
  • Aaron Silva vs. Jaime Hernandez Lopez, 8 rounds, super middleweight
  • Miguel Torres vs. Kevin Montiel, 8 rounds, super featherweight
  • Diego Torres vs. Jonathan Escobedo, 10 rounds, lightweight
  • Rashib Martinez vs. Bralton Munoz, 8 rounds, bantamweight
  • Irving Turrubiartes vs. Benito Sanchez Garcia, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Jose Zepeda vs Neeraj Goyat results

