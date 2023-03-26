Holly Holm came out victorious when she faced Yana Santos at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, March 25. The women’s bantamweight bout served as the co-main event at UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Sandhagen live stream on ESPN+.

Former champion and Albuquerque, New Mexico native, Holm (15-6) claimed the victory by unanimous decision and rebounded from the defeat by split decision suffered against Ketlen Vieira in May 2022. Santos (14-7, 1 NC), who made her first appearance inside the Octagon since July 2021, when she was TKO’d in the first-round by Irene Aldana, lost her second bout in a row.

The scores were 30–26, 30–27 and 30–27.

The #UFCSanAntonio crowd was HYPED for Holly Holm ?? pic.twitter.com/OZHwf3GgXg — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 26, 2023

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday March 26.

