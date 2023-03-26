Unbeaten Jesus Alejandro Ramos (20-0, 16 KOs) stopped Joey Spencer (16-1, 10 KOs) when the pair squared off at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25. The super welterweight bout served as the co-main event on the card, topped by David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant live on Showtime PPV.

Advertisements

The scheduled for ten rounds contest didn’t go the full distance. After scoring a knockdown with left hook in the opening round, a native of Casa Grande, Arizona continued dominated and defeated his opponent from Grand Blanc, Michigan via TKO, after the latter’s corner threw in the towel.

.@ramos_jesus9 proved too much for Spencer and his corner throws in the towel in round 7. #RamosSpencer | Order #BenavidezPlant: https://t.co/BYO7umzWX0 pic.twitter.com/of6nsMVxNa — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) March 26, 2023

In Australia, the event aired live on Kayo on Sunday, March 26.

Get Benavidez vs Plant full fight card results.