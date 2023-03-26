Search
Jesus Alejandro Ramos dominates & stops Joey Spencer in seventh round

Parviz Iskenderov

Benavidez vs Plant

Unbeaten Jesus Alejandro Ramos (20-0, 16 KOs) stopped Joey Spencer (16-1, 10 KOs) when the pair squared off at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25. The super welterweight bout served as the co-main event on the card, topped by David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant live on Showtime PPV.

The scheduled for ten rounds contest didn’t go the full distance. After scoring a knockdown with left hook in the opening round, a native of Casa Grande, Arizona continued dominated and defeated his opponent from Grand Blanc, Michigan via TKO, after the latter’s corner threw in the towel.

In Australia, the event aired live on Kayo on Sunday, March 26.

Get Benavidez vs Plant full fight card results.

