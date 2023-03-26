Jose Ramirez vs Richard Commey full fight video highlights

Jose Ramirez and Richard Commey squared off in the main event live on ESPN+ from Save Mart Center in Fresno, California on Saturday, March 25. The contest featured former unified light welterweight champion from Avenal, California and former lightweight champion from Accra, Ghana.

The scheduled for 12 rounds super lightweight bout didn’t go the full distance. Ramirez came out on top, twice sending Commey to the canvas. The fight was waved off by the referee at 2 minutes and 31 seconds into the eleventh round, after Commey went down for the second time in the same round, and wouldn’t beat the eight count and get back up on his feet. At the beginning of the round Ramirez dropped Commey with a right hand, and then sent him down with a left hook to the body.

“It’s always hard after a layoff, but mentally I had to go back to being my old self and start strong,” Ramirez said. “There came a point in my career where I got too comfortable. But this time, I started with that rhythm of being active with my punches throughout the round. And I went back to my old self.

“I hurt him in the first round. But he’s a tough guy. Big shoutout to Commey and his team. He’s a good warrior. He took some good shots. And he picked it up in the middle of the fight, too. I heard his team motivating him, but I wanted to make a statement and show that I’m the stronger guy in there.

“I want any world champion. If Regis Prograis is serious about fighting, we can sit down and negotiate. Let’s sit down and make the fight.”

With the victory by TKO, Jose Ramirez improved to 28-1, 18 KOs and secured his second win in a row. Richard Commey dropped to 30-4-1, 27 KOs.

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, March 26.

Get Ramirez vs Commey full fight card results.