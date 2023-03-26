Kevin Gonzalez defeats Jose Sanmartin by decision

Culiacan, Mexico’s Kevin Gonzalez (26-0-1, 13 KOs) improved his unbeaten record when he earned a unanimous decision against Jose Sanmartin (34-7-1, 21 KOs) of Barranquilla, Colombia at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 25. The bout was featured on the top of David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant prelims, leading to the main card live on Showtime PPV. After ten rounds at super bantamweight the scores were 98-92, 99-91, 97-93.

In Australia, Benavidez vs Plant aired live on Kayo on Sunday, March 26.

