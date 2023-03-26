Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen squared off in the main event of UFC Fight Night live on ESPN+ from AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, March 25. The bantamweight contest featured No. 3-ranked contender from Chone, Ecuador up against No. 5-ranked contender from Aurora, Colorado.
The scheduled for five rounds bout went the full distance. In the end, one judge scored the fight 47-48 in favor of Vera, while two other judges gave it 50-45 and 49-46 to Sandhagen.
With the victory by split decision, Cory Sandhagen improved to 16-4 and secured his second win in a row. Marlon Vera dropped to 20-8, which snapped his four-win streak.
Check out Marlon Vera vs Cory Sandhagen full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.
Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for USA, Australia or Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.
Vera vs Sandhagen full fight video highlights
Cory Sandhagen makes his Octagon walk.
Here comes Marlon Vera.
Fight time.
Round 1.
Round 2.
Round 3.
Round 4.
Round 5.
Verdict.
In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, March 26.
Get UFC San Antonio: Vera vs Sandhagen full fight card results.