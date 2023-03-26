Marlon Vera and Cory Sandhagen squared off in the main event of UFC Fight Night live on ESPN+ from AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, March 25. The bantamweight contest featured No. 3-ranked contender from Chone, Ecuador up against No. 5-ranked contender from Aurora, Colorado.

Advertisements

The scheduled for five rounds bout went the full distance. In the end, one judge scored the fight 47-48 in favor of Vera, while two other judges gave it 50-45 and 49-46 to Sandhagen.

With the victory by split decision, Cory Sandhagen improved to 16-4 and secured his second win in a row. Marlon Vera dropped to 20-8, which snapped his four-win streak.

Check out Marlon Vera vs Cory Sandhagen full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for USA, Australia or Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.

Vera vs Sandhagen full fight video highlights

Cory Sandhagen makes his Octagon walk.

Here comes Marlon Vera.

Fight time.

Round 1.

Ya empieza a amenazar Sandhagen con esas rodillas voladoras tan suyas #UFCSanAntonio pic.twitter.com/i5NWvJH6zI — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) March 26, 2023

Codo exacto de Chito pese a estar debajo, que sangra ya a Sandhagen #UFCSanAntonio pic.twitter.com/Gex7ZCoj09 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) March 26, 2023

Round 2.

Buen combo de Sandhagen pero Chito amenaza con sumisión #UFCSanAntonio pic.twitter.com/jB4qWYrY6y — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) March 26, 2023

Son navajas esos codos de Sandhagen #UFCSanAntonio pic.twitter.com/98ZYfyxRuw — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) March 26, 2023

Round 3.

Round 4.

Cambia la estrategia de Sandhagen pero bien defiende Chito #UFCSanAntonio pic.twitter.com/ZrAQYdysvC — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) March 26, 2023

Buen cierre de Chito para finalizar el 4o #UFCSanAntonio pic.twitter.com/BW9fHbaAgM — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) March 26, 2023

Round 5.

Cory busca asegurar el round y la pelea #UFCSanAntonio pic.twitter.com/4mfAUyclmN — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) March 26, 2023

Verdict.

Put in 25 minutes of work! ?



The #UFCSanAntonio main event goes to @CorySandhagen!!!! pic.twitter.com/xUzrDUcQDK — UFC (@ufc) March 26, 2023

In Australia the event aired live on Sunday, March 26.

Get UFC San Antonio: Vera vs Sandhagen full fight card results.