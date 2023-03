Clarksville, Tennessee’s Nate Landwehr (17-4) claimed the victory against Austin Lingo (9-2) of Mesquite, Texas via rear-naked choke when the pair squared off at UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Sandhagen live stream on ESPN+ from AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, March 25. The featherweight bout ended at 4 minutes and 11 seconds into the second round following the tap.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, March 26.

